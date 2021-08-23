Preah Sihanouk: Residents in Preah Sihanouk province said that on the night of August 22, 2021, there was a traffic accident between a car and a motorcycle on the corner of Independence Road in front of the Caltex Gas Station located in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Residents confirmed that a Lexus car with Royal Cambodian license plate 01 2-6945, driven by Kosal, an officer of the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie, collided with a black Honda motorcycle (no license plate), and a woman was injured. After the incident, the car tried to drive off but was chased by thE-Gets motorcycle delivery drivers. The car driver then insulted them with bad words.

In addition, the owner of the car, Kosal, an officer of the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie with the rank of lieutenant colonel, used inappropriate language, saying something along the lines of “I hit one, I pay one, I hit two, I pay two.”

In connection with this case, Brigadier General Heng Bunty, Commander of the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie, said that he would not pardon any person who violated the law and would enforce the rules of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. ANN