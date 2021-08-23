Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving a car in a drunken state at high speed, swerved and hit a light pole and crashed into a sewage canal

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on August 22, 2021, about 100 meters west of the Kob Srov Dam traffic light along National Road 4 in Ang Keo village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a Chinese man was driving a white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2AO-8166, along National Road 4 at high speed in a state of drunkenness. The car was badly damaged, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and took the driver away, and contacted the land traffic office to lift the car to save, waiting to deal with later. NKD