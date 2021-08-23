Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 23 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 410 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 537 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 16 deaths were reported.

At least 132 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 278 classed as local infections, making around 73,279 since February 20 (with 132 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 23 cases, 32 treated, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 11 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 108 cases, 50 treated, Kampong Thom: 44 cases, 107 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 23 cases, 24 treated, 1 death, Kratie: 1 case, 16 treated, Kampot: 9 cases, Koh Kong: 5 cases, 22 treated, Battambang: 77 cases, 92 treated, 2 deaths, Preah Vihear: 4 cases, Kampong Cham: 42 cases, 15 treated, Siem Reap: 78 cases, 352 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 89,641 cases with 85,618 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 16 to 1,808

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.