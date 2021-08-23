Phnom Penh: Cambodia launched 350 megawatts of solar power, and is ready to build another 100 megawatts. Currently, Cambodia is launching 350 megawatts of solar energy and is preparing to build another 100 megawatts to facilitate people’s access to electricity.

Victor Zona, Secretary of State and spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said this morning that since 2018, the Royal Government has decided to connect solar energy of 455 MW to the grid, of which 350 MW are already in operation, including 30 MW in Bavet, Svay Rieng, 80 MW in Kampong Speu, 60 MW in Kampong Chhnang, 90 MW in Pursat, 60 MW in Battambang and 30 MW in Banteay Meanchey.

He said that the 100 MW project of the Asian Development Bank in Kampong Chhnang province has not been launched yet, of which 60 MW has already been put out to tender, having already selected investment companies from Thailand and, for the remaining 40 megawatts, the Asian Development Bank and Electricity of Cambodia are in the process of offering tenders, and have yet to find a successful bidder.

Mr. Zona added that he did not know the total investment cost of the solar investment project, as the solar energy was invested by private companies. For example, the Asian Development Bank, which plans to invest 100 megawatts in Kampong Chhnang, will arrange the bidding, and if a company wins, the bank will provide financing for that company to operate.

He said that when the company launched, solar power was sold to Electricite du Cambodge at 7.6 cents per kilowatt hour. KPT