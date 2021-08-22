FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Four Reported Dead As ‘Mr. Sella’ Crashes BT-50

Banteay Meanchey:  On the afternoon of August 22, 2021, a traffic accident occurred near Khvav Lech village to Phnom Chhat village, Svay Chek district, Banteay Meanchey province. A Mazda BT-50 with license plate MR. SELLA overturned into a canal, killing 4 people, including 3 women.

The incident occurred at 1:50pm, and sources from scene said they saw the car driving at high speed and then suddenly swerved and overturned into the pond.

They said that after seeing this, they shouted for help, but there were no tools or equipment, so they tried to call the village tractor to come and pull the car from the water. Unfortunately, when the tractor arrived, the driver and passengers were already dead.


Inside were three women and a man, whose identities have not yet been established. NKD/AREY

