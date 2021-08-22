Phnom Penh: Heavy rain mixed with strong winds collapsed a light pole, injuring a man at 7:30 pm on August 20 at the southern point Wat Phnom Park in front of the US Embassy in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, it was raining heavily, and a strong gust of wind caused a lamppost to collapse and hit a Daun Penh district security guard on the head.

After the incident, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the incident was reported by local authorities. Technical staff came to cut off the electricity and remove the post to avoid traffic jams in the early morning. KOHSANTEPHEAP