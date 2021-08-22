Phnom Penh: Two Toyota Prii (*it’s a real word, check it out) collided, causing damage to both sides at 10:20 am on August 22, 2021, in Borey Chhouk Va 2 in Tek Panha village, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a black Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ-5660 driving in the direction from north to south. A white Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-7375 driving in the direction from east to west collided with the first vehicle.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived at the scene and reported to the traffic expert section of the Por Senchey District Inspectorate to measure and let both parties work out a solution. POST NEWS