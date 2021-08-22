Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 496 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 575 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 176 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 320 classed as local infections, making around 73,001 since February 20 (with 189 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 10 cases, 13 treated, Prey Veng: 25 cases, 43 treated, Kampong Thom: 51 cases, 2 deaths, Mondulkiri: 21 cases, 16 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 56 cases, 34 treated, Preah Vihear: 6 cases, 16 treated, Kratie: 7 cases, 21 treated, Stung Treng: 33 cases, 4 treated, Battambang: 98 cases, 154 treated, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 10 cases, 32 treated, Svay Rieng: 10 cases, 29 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 40 cases, 1 death, *Banteay Meanchey: 215 cases (all from Thailand), 200 treated, Siem Reap: 92 cases, 166 treated, Pailin: 11 cases (from Thailand),



Cambodia detected 163 more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 999. Phnom Penh: 70, Banteay Meancey: 30, Oddar Meanchey: 11, Stung Treng: 10, Preah Vihear: 9 Svay Rieng: 8, Siem Reap: 8, Kandal: 6, Battambang: 5, Kampong Thom: 5 Kampong Speu: 1

*There still seems to be some strange figures coming out of Banteay Meanchey, which do not appear to tally up.

This brings the total number of cases to around 89,231 cases with 85,801 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 1,792

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.