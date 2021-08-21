Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 21 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 493 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 655 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 16 deaths were reported.

At least 189 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 304 classed as local infections, making around 72,681 since February 20 (with 189 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 38 cases, Kampong Thom: 59 cases, 74 treated, 2 deaths, Kratie: 13 cases, 18 treated, Battambang: 97 cases, 187 treated, Preah Vihear: 10 cases, 4 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 50 cases, 49 treated, Mondulkiri: 29 cases, Stung Treng: 28 cases, 3 treated, Koh Kong: 10 cases, 2 treated, *Banteay Meanchey: 210 cases, 234 treated, Kampong Cham: 26 cases, 68 treated

*There still seems to be some strange figures coming out of Banteay Meanchey, which do not appear to tally up.

This brings the total number of cases to around 88,735 cases with 88,506 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 16 to 1,778

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.