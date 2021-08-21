Kandal Province: The Information and Quick Reaction Team of Kandal Provincial Police responded to a Facebook complaint reported to the Police Commission Facebook page ofKandal province “Hello, the commissioner, near my house, (my neighbor) plays the loudspeaker loudly, and he plays the loudspeaker almost every day and turn on the loudspeaker without thinking about the neighbors, he plays the loudspeaker in the evening loudly….

Please, uncle, the commissioner, help him not to play again, in Puk Russey Leu village, Puk Russey commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province, the house (belongs to) Vanny, a teacher, thank you. ”

After receiving this information, under the guidance of the Information and Quick Reaction Team of Kandal Provincial Police, the Inspector of Khsach Kandal District Police Inspectorate ordered the Puk Russey Administrative Police Force to investigate the case.

As a result, on Friday August 20, 2021, at 13:00, the police arrived at the house of Vanny and her husband Song Sophon in Pok Russey Leu village, Pok Russey commune, Khsach Kandal district and asked them about the complaint. The owner of the house told the authorities that he did not play music all day, only in the morning and in the evening for a while, but admitted it played loudly.

After that, the police force instructed the owners to be more considerate, and made a contract. AREY