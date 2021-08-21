The B in the bonnet is still lost in the abandoned city site of Koh Ker (nobody told him the curfew has been lifted- and we should probably keep it that way for now). Have a watch, give him a like and maybe even a share.

This is an amazing site, five temples in an abandoned city left to the jungle. There is a fire tower & one of the prettiest temples you will ever see. It is a stunning site & I had this abandoned ancient city to myself. Please subscribe & help support this channel in building this library of ancient temples, even the smallest donation would help me get further down the road. www.Patreon.com/Temples – Thank you