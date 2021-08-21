Phnom Penh: According to the National Police General Commission, on August 18, 2021 at 13:50, theforce of the Department of Anti-Drug (A7) investigated and cracked down on two different drug targets in a row: along National Road 6A, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh, and the secondly in # 32, Street C, in Prakar village, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.



It should be noted that during the crackdown operation, the perpetrators fired at the police, causing the police to fire back in self-defense and the perpetrators dropped their weapons and surrendered to the police.



During the dangerous operation, the police arrested two suspects: 1-Kim Tat, male, 38 years old, Khmer, 2-Prak Seth, male, 54 years old, Thai, and seized exhibits 24 large packs of methamphetamine (disguised as Chinese tea) weighing more than 24 kg, 14 packs of ecstasy (MDMA) weighing about 4 kg, along with 4 vehicles, 6 mobile phones, a pistol, 3 bullet casings and three live rounds of ammunition.



Currently, the suspect and the seized evidence have been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the procedure.