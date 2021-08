Phnom Penh: At around midday on August 21, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and police surrounded a condominium on Street 508, Sangkat Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

More than 100 Chinese people have reportedly been arrested on suspected drug trafficking, according to preliminary information released by PNN News Agency. The detained Chinese nationals have been bussed away for interrogation.

Updates to follow (VIDEO- PNN FB)