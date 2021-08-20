FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Video Of Cop Jumping From Dangerous Divider Crashing Driver

cne 99 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: A video is circulating on social media showing a policeman standing near a light pole on a central road divider. A luxury 4×4 is then seen smashing into the divider, with the police officer jumping away to save his own life.

According to the video, this incident happened at 2:59 pm on August 16, 2021, but the location has not been confirmed.

After the incident, the car is filmed fleeing the scene, almost hitting another vehicle.

You May Also Like

14 Year Old Causes 3 Way Traffic Accident

cne 0

Shots Fired In Siem Pang

cne 0

UPDATE: Bus Crash on Road 5

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *