Phnom Penh: A video is circulating on social media showing a policeman standing near a light pole on a central road divider. A luxury 4×4 is then seen smashing into the divider, with the police officer jumping away to save his own life.

According to the video, this incident happened at 2:59 pm on August 16, 2021, but the location has not been confirmed.

After the incident, the car is filmed fleeing the scene, almost hitting another vehicle.