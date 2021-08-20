Kampong Chhnang Province: A suspect was sent to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Court by the Anti-Drug Crimes Department for processing.

The Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4) cracked down on a drug trafficking case on August 16 (*source says June, but likely a mistake), detaining a suspect and confiscating nearly 2 kg of drugs



The operation was led by Major General Kheng Sarath, Deputy Director of the Department, with the cooperation of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police and coordinated by Ms. Phy Thong, Deputy Prosecutor of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. The arrest was made in front of Chumnor Kangri Shop. Trabek village, Trangel commune, Kampong Leng district and at the Capitol Company, National Road 5, Village 1, Sangkat Khsam, Kampong Chhnang City, Kampong Chhnang Province.



The suspect was named as Pan Van, male, 32 years old. After the arrest, the police confiscated the following 1,660.28 grams of methamphetamine disguised as Chinese tea. ANTI-DRUG DEPT



