According to a report released on August 20, 2021, Cambodia has 3143 people aged over 100 years old. Phnom Penh has the largest number, followed by Siem Reap, Tbong Khmum, Kampong Cham and Kandal provinces.

This data is based on the results of the 2019 census in the Kingdom of Cambodia (*so not exactly accurate):

1. 125 people in Banteay Meanchey province

2. 191 people in Battambang province

3. 242 people in Kampong Cham Province:

4. 103 people in Kampong Chhnang province

5. 122 people in Kampong Speu Province:

6. 148 people in Kampong Thom province

7. 127 people in Kampot province

8. 220 people in Kandal province

9. 16 people in Koh Kong province

10. 97 people in Kratie Province

11. 20 people in Mondulkiri province

12. 462 people in Phnom Penh

13. 67 people in Preah Vihear province

14.163 people in Prey Veng Province

15. 81 people in Pursat Province

16. 44 people in Rattanakiri province

17. 267 people in Siem Reap province

18. 37 people in Preah Vihear province

19. 34 people in Stung Treng province

20. 75 people in Svay Rieng province

21. 179 people in Takeo province

22. 59 people in Oddar Meanchey Province

23. 3 people in Kep ​​province

24. 11 people in Pailin province

25. 250 people in Tbong Khmum province

Separately, if the total population of Cambodia is actually counted after the census at midnight on March 3, 2019, A total of 15,552,221 people, including 7,571,837 males and 7,980,374 females. 0.2% of the population in 2019 was over 100 years of age. ANN