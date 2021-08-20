Phnom Penh : A suspect was arrested by the Dangkor Administrative Police Post of Dangkor District Police Inspectorate at 11:30 am on August 20, 2021, after a complaint of a case of arson.

The incident occurred at 4 am on August 20, 2021, in Moul Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the suspect was Bou Kunthor, a 37-year-old man who lives in the house. The victim was his brother-in-law named Lek Chanveasna, male, 31 years old, staying at the same house.

According to information from the Dangkor Administration Post, this morning, August 20, 2021, a man, a victim, came to file a complaint to intervene in the case of the brother-in-law who set fire to his three-wheeler tuk tuk. His property was badly damaged because the suspect was angry after he was told he could not borrow $ 600 from the victim. After setting fire to the tuk tuk with gasoline, the suspect escaped.

After receiving this complaint, the specialized police force of Dangkor Administrative Police Station conducted a local search and found the suspect in Sambour Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor. He was arrested and brought for questioning.

When the police at the Dangkor Administration Post questioned the suspect, he admitted that he had intentionally set fire to his brother-in-law’s property. NKD