Two Die On Neak Leung Bridge

Kandal: On Thursday August 19, 2021 at 6:40 in the morning, there was a traffic accident on the Tsubasa/Neak Leung bridge, ​​National Road No. 1 near Koh Chamroeun village, Kampong Phnom commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province.

An unidentified vehicle fled the scene after colliding with a Honda Dream motorcycle, license plate Phnom Penh 1IV-3204. Two people; Mon Meas, male, 33 years old, and an unknown male passenger both died at the scene.

The motorcycle was traveling from Phnom Penh to Prey Veng, when they overtook a car of unknown make and crashed. Another truck of unknown from the opposite direction hit them, and caused the two deaths. POST NEWS

