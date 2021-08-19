EDC) has issued a notification on its implementation of repair, replacement, installation of equipment and dismantling of power lines for 4 days from August 19, 2021 to August 22, 2021 in some areas according to the time and place as detailed below.

1. Thursday, August 19, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Dangkor Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, and Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Ror Branch).

2. Khan Char Ampov Some areas located in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Prek Eang, and Khbal Koh (Chak Angre Krom branch)

3. Ta Khmao city, Kandal province Some areas located in Sangkat Ta Khmao, and Kampong Samnanh (Chak Angre Krom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Russey Keo Some power areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Toul Sangke II, Russey Keo, Kilomet 6, Chrang Chamreh I, Chrang Chamreh II (Wat Phnom Branch)

2. Khan Meanchey Some power areas located in Sangkat Steung Meanchey 1 and Steung Meanchey 3 (Toul Pong Ror Branch)

3. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Tuek Thla and Ou Baek K’am (Ou Baek K’am Branch)

4. Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province Some power areas located in the communes of Baek Chan, Chhak Chheu Neang, Peuk, and Krang Mkak (O’Dem Branch)

2. Friday, August 20, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Russey Keo Power areas បត. 418 located in Sangkat Tuol Sangke 2 (Wat Phnom Branch)

2. Ta Khmao city, Kandal province Some areas located in Sangkat Ta Khmao, Koh Anlong Chen, Setbou, and Svay Rolum (Chak Angre Krom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Boeung Kengkang Power areas #បត. 375 and OP055 located in Sangkat Boeung Kengkang 1 (Chak Angre Krom branch)

2. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Krang Thnong and Kouk Khleang (O’Dem Branch)

3. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkats Kakab 1, Kakab 2, Choam Chao 3, Samraong Kraom and Trapeang Krasang (O’Dem Branch)

4. Khan Prek Pnov Some areas located in Sangkat Kouk Roka, Samraong, and Ponhea Pon (O’Dem Branch)

5. Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province Some power areas located in the communes of Damnak Ampil, Lom Hach, and Prey Puoy (O’Dem Branch)

6. Kampong Speu Province Some power areas located in Samrong Tong and Kong Pisey districts (Kampong Speu Branch)

3. Saturday, August 21, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Chamkar Morn Power areas number ប.ត068 located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac (Chak Angre Krom branch)

2. Kandal province Some power areas located in Kien Svay and Leuk Daek districts (Chak Angre Krom branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas number P1540 and P2812 located in Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Meanchey Power areas number បត. 953 located in Sangkat Steung Meanchey 2 (Toul Pong Ror Branch)

3. Khan Russey Keo Some power areas located in Sangkat Russay Keo, Kilomet 6, and Chrang Chamreh II (Wat Phnom Branch)

4. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkats Phnom Penh Thmey, Kouk Khleang, and Krang Thnong (Ou Baek K’am and O’Dem Branches)

5. Ta Khmao city, Kandal province Power areas number P1789 located in Sangkat Prek Ho (Chak Angre Krom branch)

Sunday, August 22, 2021

A. Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1. Khan Chroy Changvar Power areas number P508, P1540, P2812, P3673 located in Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom branch)

2. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkats Choam Chao I and Choam Chao II (Toul Pong Ror Branch)

B. Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1. Khan Russey Keo Power areas number PT1315, P2700, បត.1754 and some power areas located in Sangkat Russay Keo, Kilomet 6, Chrang Chamreh I, and Chrang Chamreh II (Wat Phnom Branch)

2. Khan Chamkar Morn Power areas number 175, located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac (Chak Angre Krom branch)

3. Khan Sen Sok Some power areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Kouk Khleang, and Krang Thnong (Ou Baek K’am and O’Dem Branches)

4. Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkats Kakab 1, Kakab 2, Choam Chao 3, and Samraong Kraom (O’Dem Branch)