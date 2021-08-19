Phnom Penh: Two suspects out of six strong gang were arrested by Sen Sok District Police at 3:50 AM on August 19, 2021 near Wat Toul in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo.

The suspects who were arrested by the police were named as Oeun Lyhong, male, 23 years old, the motorbike rider, and secondly, Neth Panha, male, 20 years old. A bag with dead dogs was found with them.

According to information from the police force of the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate, before the incident, the police were riding a motorcycle patrol near Chhouk Meas market in Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok. The two suspects were seen riding a black and white Honda Wave RX with license plate Phnom Penh 1N- 4273 carrying a large bag of dogs with four other men, riding two motorcycles. The suspects rode along the 2011 road from north to south.

The police immediately tried to intercept and a chase occurred. The two suspects later crashed and were arrested immediately. The four others managed to escape and disappeared from the scene.

After detaining the two suspects, the police confiscated a motorcycle, a dog trapping device and a big bag full of dead dogs.

The two suspects, along with evidence, were taken to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate for questioning. The case is being sent to court to await further proceedings. KOHSANTEPHEAP