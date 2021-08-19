Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 19 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 632 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 145 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 388 classed as local infections, making around 72,043 since February 20 (with 145 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 23 cases, 18 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 72 cases (53 from Thailand, 2 from quarantine, 17 local), Prey Veng: 48 cases, 102 treated, 2 deaths, Preah Vihear: 5 cases, 20 treated, Kampong Thom: 44 cases, 141 treated, Kampot: 19 cases, 1 death, Mondulkiri: 32 cases, Battambang: 71 cases, 88 treated, Kratie: 5 cases, 12 treated, Svay Rieng: 26 Delta cases, Tbong Kmum: 33 cases, 17 treated, Siem Reap: 87 cases, (*Banteay Meanchey: ?? cases*), Siem Reap: 87 cases, 199 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 87,190 cases with 82,66 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 1,747.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

*Some confusion over the numbers reported from Banteay Meanchey.