Siem Reap: On August 17, 2021, in Balang commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province, a Virak Buntham Express truck was stopped by the Forestry Administration.

The VET vehicle was driving from Mondulkiri province to Preah Vihear province, and then from to Siem Reap to Sihanoukville.

Officers found 984 large lizards packed in the vehicle. The Siem Reap Provincial Forestry Administration will issue fines according to the 2002 Forestry Law. The evidence and the truck were kept at the Banteay Srei District Administration Office in Siem Reap Province to wait for the company owner to come in and solve the problem legally.

The Siem Reap Provincial Forestry Administration, which cracked down on this wildlife trafficking case, presumed this vehicle had transported such items many times already. AREY

*It has been 16 days since the last Virak Buntham incident.