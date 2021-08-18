Siem Reap: A 12-year-old* driver of a van was driving at high speed, when the tires blew out and the vehicle crashed. The youngster died after being sent to Kantha Bopha hospital, and two other people were injured. The incident happened at 17:00 on August 16, 2021 in Tani village, Run Ta Ek district. Banteay Srei on National Road 67.

Banteay Srei district police said that the van with license plate Kampong Cham 2A-4506 was driven by a 12-year-old male named Chhay Ya from Dam Dek village, Dam Dek commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province. Pro Pov, male, 16 years old, and Kek Chuy, male, 21 years old were passengers.

The van was driving in a north-south direction carrying goods. Authorities said that this incident caused the death of the driver named Chhay Ya after being taken to Kantha Bopha Hospital, while 2 people were slightly injured. Authorities confirmed that the cause of the crash was from driving at high speeds, and the bursting of both rear tires. The police force dragged the car to Banteay Srei District Police Inspectorate for legal action. KPT

*This is the age given in the source twice.