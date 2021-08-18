Phnom Penh: There was a fire on the afternoon of August 18, 2021, near Stung Meanchey flyover along Preah Monireth Street in Tumnup Teuk commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh.

The fire broke out following an argument between a married couple. The wife used gasoline to burn a mattress, causing the neighbors to call for fire trucks to come to the rescue.

The owner of the house is Kim Veasna, male, 36 years old. His wife’s name is Chum Romduol, female, 33 years old.

Before the incident, two couples were seen arguing loudly, then the wife went down to buy gasoline, poured it on the mattress and set it on fire. The neighbors pulled out fire hoses to prevent it from spreading, then reported to the local authorities for fire trucks to help .

No one was injured in the blaze. Authorities detained the pair and took them to the Tumnup Teuk Sangkat Administrative Police Station for further questioning. AREY