Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 748 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 189 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 404 classed as local infections, making around 71,655 since February 20 (with 189 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Pailin: 12 cases, 243 treated, Prey Veng: 64 cases, 77 treated, 4 deaths, Kampong Thom: 35 cases, Mondulkiri: 55 cases, Stung Treng: 57 cases, 10 treated, Preah Vihear: 10 cases, 2 treated, Ratanakiri: 2 cases (1 Delta), Koh Kong: 11 cases, 14 treated, Svay Rieng: 12 cases, 28 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 6 cases, 61 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 60 cases, Battambang: 84 cases, 224 treated, Stung Treng: 7 Delta cases, Kampong Cham: 15 cases, 52 treated, 2 deaths, Banteay Meanchey: 387 cases, 115 treated, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 177 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 87,190 cases with 82,66 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 1,730.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.