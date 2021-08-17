Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on August 17, 2021 issued the weather announcement from 18 to 24 August 2021.

The ministry said that the Kingdom of Cambodia is affected by the low pressure valley from India and the weak southwest monsoon. Such a situation will make:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 25-27 ° C

* Maximum temperature 33-35 ° C

* August 18-20 Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Pursat and Siem Reap will see light rain. Other provinces will receive light to moderate rain.

* On 21-24 August, most provinces will receive light to moderate rain. At the same time, some provinces may receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature 31-33 ° C

* Slight to moderate rain is possible.

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature 31-33 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain is possible.

WEATHER MAPS