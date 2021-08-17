Phnom Penh: At 8:45 pm on August 16, 2021, two young women were in a luxury car which hit a traffic light pole, completely destroying the front end along Preah Sihanouk Boulevard (274) in Chaktomuk Sangkat. Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, before the incident, they saw a black luxury car (*a Maserati Modena??- correct if wrong) with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-0009 driven by a young woman with another female passenger from east to west at high speed. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the car oversteered and hit the traffic light pole on the right side, causing the front of the car to be almost completely destroyed. The two women got onto a passing three-wheeler and disappeared into the shadows.

After the incident, the police arrived and stored the vehicle at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting to be dealt with later. POST NEWS