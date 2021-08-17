Phnom Penh: On August 17, 2019, at 2:10 AM, Russey Keo District Special Forces arrested a man for unauthorized possession of firearms at the intersection of National Road No. 5 in Group 3, Village 3, Sangkat Chrang Chamres 1, Khan Russey Keo. Phnom Penh.

Heang Tharet, Russey Keo District Police Inspector, confirmed that Russey Keo District Special Forces arrested a suspect named Mon Thev, male, 42 years old, a journalist, living in Village 4, Group 4, Sangkat Chrang Chamres 1, Khan Russey Keo.

The confiscated items included:

Gock 17 pistol, no serial number and a motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HR-4555.

The District Police Inspector, confirmed that before the incident, the suspect was seen riding a motorcycle to the above point and was called by the Russey Keo District Special Forces to stop and get off for a stop-search. The Glock 17 pistol without a serial number was found, and the suspect was without a firearms license.

The force is building a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to follow legal procedures. NKD