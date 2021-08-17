Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced on August 16, that it will tighten immigration measures.



The SAR government announced that it will tighten boarding, quarantine and testing requirements for people arriving in Hong Kong from overseas regions, including Bangladesh, Cambodia , France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and the United States.



The 15 areas will be upgraded from the medium-risk areas in Group B to the high-risk areas in Group A.



Only Hong Kong residents who have received full vaccinations will be allowed to enter, and they will be subject to mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine hotels for 21 days, during which they will undergo multiple tests.



The SAR government has raised Australia from a group C low-risk area to a medium-risk area, allowing Hong Kong residents who have not completed the vaccination to enter, but they must be quarantined for 21 days, but if they have completed the vaccination, it can be shortened to 14 days. If antibody tests are positive, the quarantine period can be shortened to 7 days, plus 7 days of self-monitoring.



A government spokesperson said that this is due to the risk from the Delta variant, after the number of confirmed diagnoses in many areas has soared in a short period of time. Even after large-scale vaccination, the spread of the virus is still recurring.



