The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology would like to inform the public that, according to research by the World Meteorological Organization, Indochina from 18 to 24 August 2021 will suffer from the sun’s rays, and the UV index will increase to level 10, which is to be of concern. The peak will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..

The increase of the solar index will pose a risk and affect human health, as well as to animals and plants.

In light of the above situation, the public should be informed and please pay close attention to the above phenomenon.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has been closely monitoring this natural phenomenon and will inform further in case of change.