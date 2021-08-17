Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 556 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 716 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 167 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 389 classed as local infections, making around 71,251 since February 20 (with 167 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampong Thom: 49 cases, 207 treated, 4 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 91 cases (74 from Thailand, 17 local), 22 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 19 cases, 2 deaths, Mondulkiri: 71 cases, Kratie: 10 cases, 23 treated, Koh Kong: 5 cases, 44 treated, Preah Vihear: 5 cases, Battambang: 74 cases, 131 treated, Svay Rieng: 14 cases, 25 treated, Stung Treng: 34 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 348 cases, 235 treated, Tbong Khmum: 17 cases, 44 treated, Prey Veng: 30 cases, 50 treated, Siem Reap: 93 cases, 76 treated, 2 deaths

f cases have been diagnosed nationwide, a total of 81,918 cases have been cured, and a total of 1,718 cases have died.

This brings the total number of cases to around 86,597 cases with 81,918 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 1,718.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.