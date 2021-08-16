Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Young Siblings Die In Kampong Chhnang House Fire

Kampong Chhnang Province: According to the Fire Department, on Monday August 16, 2021, at 09:16 in the morning, a fire broke out in a 12 × 5 meter house in Po Rithi Krai village, Svay commune, Samaki Meanchey district, Kampong Chhnang province.

Two children inside the house-Noeun Chetra, male, 10 years old and Noeun Chantha, female, 7 years old, died inside.

Initial reports say the blaze was caused by an electrical fault, after the children’s’ parents had gone out to work and grandparents were not at home.

