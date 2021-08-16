Kampong Speu: At 5:50 on August 15, 2021, the was a collision between a FUSO and Hilux VIGO on National Road 4 between km 57-58, Pong Thom village, Kaheng commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

According to Mr. Khuth Sophal, Samrong Tong District Police Inspector, the container truck had a technical problem with the braking system.

There was damage to both vehicles and injuries to the VIGO driver and a passenger. The driver of the container truck escaped the scene.



The vehicles have been temporarily stored at the Samrong Tong District Police Inspectorate in order to build a case to be sent for further proceedings. POST NEWS