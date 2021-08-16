Phnom Penh: One of the two suspects who threw a stick at police officers and escaped for two days was arrested at 10:50 AM on August 16, 2021 at the 2nd Chao Chao Police Station.

Ou Ratana, male, 35 years old, a construction worker living in a rented house in Thmor Koul 2 village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey was detained, while his friend Mao, 27 years old, is still at large.

The victims were named as Yon Daneth and Sreng Pung, officers a Chaom Chao II administrative police station. They were not injured in the incident.



According to sources, at 9:00 pm on August 14, 2021, the police patrolled the local area to prevent various crimes. Arriving in front of a gym in Choam Chao 3 village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, they saw two suspects were riding a BAJAJ Pulsar motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1CI-1506. A suspect, who was sitting behind the rider, threw a stick at the police, and the pair were chased by the officers, who knocked down the motorcycle and the men ran away. A wooden stick, size 11.5cm × 7cm, and BAJAJ Pulsar motorcycle were left behind.

On the morning of August 16, one of the suspects came into the station to ask for the motorcycle back. Police detained him and sent the case to the specialized unit for further proceedings. POST NEWS