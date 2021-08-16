Phnom Penh: A senior official of the Ministry of Health confirmed that the re-opening of schools depends on the participation of the people in the fight against COVID 19 with the Royal Government.

Lok Chumteav O Vandin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, addressed the opening ceremony of the National Campaign under the theme “Together-responsible to prevent the transmission of COVID-19” on August 16, 2021 at the Ministry’s office, and answered whether schools can be opened or not by the end of 2021.

She called on all people to work together to fight the virus to improve the situation In Cambodia, where things are getting better.

“Can we reopen the school at the end of this year?” she asked. “Please be informed that the opening or not depends on the participation of the people, (and) we are now launching a campaign “Education is a national campaign to prevent the COVID virus.”

At the same time, she also said that if the people together to fight COVID within the next two months, it is hoped that the spread of will slow down and It is possible to consider the issue with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

She also said that some individuals are still confused about the vaccine. If individuals are still gathering, eating together in a closed place and want to travel to work without medical measures, these factors can lead to an outbreak of virus transmission.

“Let there be no more confusion, the transmission of COVID-19 virus in Cambodia still exists,” she said. “(even if) Everyone has already received the vaccine.”

She emphasized that everyone must consider health and take responsibility for their own health and share responsibility with local authorities, by participating in health measures, to be able to cut off the transmission from person to person. KOHSANTEPHEAP