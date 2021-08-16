Phnom Penh: Unconfirmed photos and videos are spreading across social media after a male lion was spotted walking down a city street- confirmed as 306.

This has not been verified, but is highly likely to be Hei Man (Dark Mind), a ‘pet lion’ confiscated by the authorities in late June, and later returned after a strong campaign on social media.

At the time, the owner was reported as signing a contract, “promising to meet the conditions related to the techniques that are appropriate and the technical standards of the living environment for the lion and safety. The owner will assume the risks to himself and be responsible.”

Such an incident was already feared, and the story went global at the beginning of July.

EDIT: A witness driving past took shots of the lion being recaptured and taken back into the villa.

According to a witness, the lion jumped out of the garden, onto a car and then went for a stroll down the street.