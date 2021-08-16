FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Long Arm Of Traffic Law Extends To Cyclists

From 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on August 15, 2021, the Daun Penh District Unity Command, in cooperation with the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, carried out a campaign to stop motorbikes and cars driving in the wrong way around Independence Monument and Preah Suramarit Street in Chaktomuk Sangkat, Daun Penh District.

As a result, 4 motorcycles, 1 tricycle and 20 bicycles were seized.

They were sent to the Office of Land Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for the owners to receive further instruction on the procedure. KPT

