Phnom Penh: On Sunday August 15, 2021, there was a fatal hit and run incident along National Road 4 in front of Odem Primary School in Odem Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III Khan Por Sen Chey.

The victim was named as 24-year-old Mon Phanut, a construction student living near the Kob Srov Dam Korean School. His hometown is Sre Kuy Village, Po Chamroeun Commune. Bor Seth, Kampong Speu province. He was alone riding a black 2013 Honda Dream when he was hit by a Toyota Highlander, silver, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG.6122.

Prior to the incident, a Toyota Highlander was seen traveling along National Road 4 from east to west at speed. The Honda Dream motorcycle was traveling along National Road 4 in the opposite direction and was hit while the car was overtaking. The young man died immediately at the scene. The car escaped and was dumped by the driver in Sangkat Kork Roka, Khan Prek Pnov.

After the incident, the traffic police came to measure the scene and stored the vehicles waiting for the car owner to come in and solve the matter legally. The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives. AREY