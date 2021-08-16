Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 16 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 806 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 21 deaths were reported.

At least 236 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 357 classed as local infections, making around 71.084 since February 20 (with 67 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 28 cases, 45 treated, Kampong Thom: 75 cases, 2 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 29 cases, 39 treated, Mondulkiri: 26 cases, 16 treated, Stung Treng: 21 cases, 7 treated, Preah Vihear: 13 cases, 25 treated, Battambang: 95 cases, 166 treated, 1 death, Banteay Meanchey: 286 cases, 492 treated, Kampong Cham: 29 cases, 72 treated.

This brings the total number of cases to around 86,041 cases with 81,202 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 21 to 1,704.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.