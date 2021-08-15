Phnom Penh: Two groups of young men chased each and clashed with each other at 1:15 pm on August 15, 2021 at a concrete road in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, before the incident, they saw a young man bring rice to his brother when another group of two young men got off a motorcycle and began fighting, causing one side to suffer minor injuries and another to be seriously injured. The men were immediately sent to hospital. The motive for the violence remains unknown.

After the incident, the police from Teuk Thla police station went to the scene and detained some of the perpetrators and took them to the Teuk Thla administrative police station for further interrogation. Police confiscated items such as a sawblade, a cleaver, a machete and a metal bar. PPR