Siem Reap Province: At least three people were seriously injured by buffaloes. The incident happened at 16:15 on August 15, 2021 near Chres village, Kandek commune, Prasat Bakong district.

According to the report of the provincial authorities, the first victim was Rem Poch, a 48-year-old man from Khun Mok village, Kandek commune, Prasat Bakong district, who suffered severe abdominal injuries. May Pros, male, 38 years old, in Chres Village, Kandek Commune, Prasat Bakong District, suffered a injury to the knee after being gored and Chan Nang, male, 39 years old, in Chres Village, Kandek Commune, Prasat Bakong District, suffered a minor hand injury.

After the incident, the victims were sent to a local hospital. Rem Poch, who suffered the most serious injuries, was sent to Siem Reap Provincial Referral Hospital.

According to the authorities, three buffaloes were involved, and turned on the men as they were being caught. SRP