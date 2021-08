Phnom Penh: The Sen Sok District Unity Command led a joint force on the evening of August 14 to arrest a group of volleyball and football players who had gathered in violation of COVID-19 rules. They were taken to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate for questioning after they were found playing sports in Orchide Village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok.



25 people- including 3 females were detained, along with 21 motorcycles.