Kandal: At 08:30 in the morning on August 15, 2021, a police officer driving a Highlander with his wife and children crashed into the Bassac River at the Prek Touch ferry port in Prek Run village, Prek Koy commune, Saang district, Kandal province.to overflow, causing severe damage, while a thousand lucky people opened the door to swim and were rescued unharmed. Prek Touch, Prek Koy Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

Saang district traffic police said that the victim, Sam Sovath, a 49-year-old man, was driving a white Highlander with license plate number 2AN-1302 in Phnom Penh with 3 passengers.

Arriving on the ferry, the car fell off and sank into the Bassac River, but fortunately, with the help of the boat captain and nearby people, no one was injured.

After the incident, the Highlander was located by fishermen and the police and was in the water for 4 hours before a crane was found to lift it out from the depths. (POST NEWS/NKD)