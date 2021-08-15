Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 15 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 588 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 742 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 193 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 395 classed as local infections, making around 70,727 since February 20 (with 67 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 18 cases, Mondulkiri: 8 cases, Svay Rieng: 38 cases, 47 treated, Prey Veng: 38 cases, 164 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 25 cases, 38 treated, Kampong Thom: 40 cases, 98 treated, 3 deaths, Preah Vihear: 15 cases, 16 treated, Kratie: 10 cases, 33 treated, Stung Treng: 35 cases, 1 death, Koh Kong: 15 cases, 11 treated, Battambang: 64 cases, 135 treated, 3 deaths, Tbong Khmum: 87 cases, 31 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 267 cases, 197 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 85,448 cases with 80,396 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 1,683.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.