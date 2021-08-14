Phnom Penh: A man driving a car carelessly hit a tricycle traveling in the opposite direction, causing two people to be seriously injured.

The incident happened at 9:40 pm on August 13, 2021 along the concrete road in Samaki Thmey village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a black Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-1807 was seen traveling along the concrete road from south to north at high speed. The couple in a tuk tuk were traveling in the opposite direction when the car collided head-on, seriously injuring the driver, while his wife jumped off and fell onto the road. The two victims, the couple was taken by ambulance to the hospital for emergency treatment.

After the accident, the car and motorbike were measured and stored at the Phnom Penh Municipal Traffic Police Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD