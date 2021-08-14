Phnom Penh: Samdech Sar Kheng, Minister of Interior, said that in July, the number of drug arrests nationwide decreased compared to June, but the amount of drugs seized increased.

He confirmed on his Facebook page on the afternoon of August 13 that, although the number of drug busts decreased compared to June, the number of drugs seized by the authorities increased by 73 kilograms, which is more than 50% compared to June.

In July 2021, the police cracked down on 329 drug cases and seized 219 kilograms of drugs, arresting 849 suspects. ANN