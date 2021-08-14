Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 14 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 598 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 682 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 187 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 411 classed as local infections, making around 70,332 since February 20 (with 67 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 49 cases, 106 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 123 cases, 208 treated, Kampong Thom: 33 cases, 37 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 28 cases, 27 treated, 2 deaths, Kampot: 36 cases, 1 death, Kratie: 13 cases, 13 treated, 1 death, Battambang: 78 cases, 57 treated, 2 deaths, Preah Vihear: 28 cases, Mondulkiri: 5 cases, 25 treated, Stung Treng: 57 cases, 6 treated, Koh Kong: 21 cases, 38 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 107 cases, 210 treated, Tbong Khmum: 8 cases, 47 treated, Kampong Cham: 38 cases, 56 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 84,860 cases with 79,654 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 1,666.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.