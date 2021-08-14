Kandal Province: A suspect who was angry with another man used gasoline to set fire to a barn in an attempt to kill the victim and ended up getting badly burned himself.

The incident happened on August 13, 2021 at 20:40 near Prek Tanop village, Kampong Svay commune. Kien Svay District, Kandal Province.

The victim was named as Ly Srong, 41 years old, residing in Prek Thmey Village, Sangkat Prek Thmey, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. The suspect was named as Khom Sokhon, 34 years old, residing in Prek Tanop village, Kampong Svay commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

According to the report from the police, on the day of the incident, the victim was asleep on his fish farm on Lum Toul Dambang Road in Prek Tanop village, Kampong Svay commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province. He then saw a fire in front and there was a strong smell of gasoline, so he ran out.

When he came out of the shed, he saw that the suspect was on fire, so the victim ran away, but the suspect (on fire) used a sword about one meter long to cut the victim. The victim later neededwo stitches on the left side, one stitch on the abdomen, two stitches on the right middle finger, and on the left side of his calf.

The victim escaped to about three hundred meters away and called his relatives to came to help and then filed a complaint at the Kampong Svay Administrative Police Station. After receiving the complaint, the police force Kampong Svay Administration arrived at the scene and detained the suspect for questioning. He confessed to taking a liter of gasoline to burn the victim’s barn, but accidently set fire to himself. He added that he beat the victim a bamboo stick, not a sword.

The suspect is currently being sent to the Kien Svay District Police Inspectorate for legal action. KOHSANTEPHEAP