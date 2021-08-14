Preah Sihanouk Province: A taxi driver was arrested by Sihanoukville police and taken to court after a road rage incident. Sruoch Voth, a 29-year-old male was detained at 3:30 on August 13, 2021 in group 15, village 2, Sangkat 3.

He was driving a dark blue MAZDA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-8801, and quickly overtook other road users in a dangerous manner, beeping the horn and shouting insults.

When the suspect drove the car in front of the pedagogical school in Group 15, Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, a motorcycle stopped and the suspect got out of the car and pushed a man off the motorcycle. The rider fell to the ground and the suspect continued to hit him, causing a great shock. A police task force arrived and arrested the suspect and seized the car.

The victim was named as Ma Phanna, male, 31 years old, a salesman, residing in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province. He suffered injuries to both sides of his jaw and swelling of the right forearm. After arresting the taxi driver, the case was sent to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court according to the procedure. KOHSANTEPHEAP