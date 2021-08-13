Poipet City: Thai soldiers, in cooperation with Ta Preah Ya district, Sa Kaeo province, arrested three Thai women while they were illegally crossing the border into Cambodia . A broker was also caught with them in the area of ​​Nang Ya Keo commune, Kork Khuong district, Sa Kaeo province, late on August 12. They were taken to be interrogated at the headquarters of the 4th Regiment.



Border authorities said that after questioning, it was revealed that the three Thai women told the authorities that they needed to go to work in Cambodia after answering an advert “Find a job in Poipet, Aranya – Sa Kaeo”. An undisclosed online casino company were said to pay for travel expenses and the border crossing. Instead, they were brought along the road to the place where the police were waiting and were arrested.

According to the Thai broker, he claimed to have been hired to bring the Thai women for a fee of 2,000 baht per person from a Cambodian, and once to be brought to the Cambodian border, there would be Cambodians to receive and take them into Cambodian territory. NKD